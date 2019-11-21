Queen Elizabeth docks at the Port of Walvis Bay Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - In the early morning hours of Sunday, November 17, 2019, the Queen Elizabeth passenger vessel docked at the passenger terminal of the Namibian Ports Authority at Walvis Bay. The vessel that was carrying 1 915 passengers and 998 crew members came from Santa Cruz de Tenerife and made a nine -hour stop at the Port of Walvis Bay, giving the passengers a chance to disembark the vessel and visit local tourist attractive places in and around Walvis Bay.

The nine-year-old vessel is sailing under the flag of Bermuda and is heading to the Port of Cape Town in South Africa. The amount of passenger liners received at the Namibian Ports Authority have increased significantly over the past three financial reporting to include 27 liners, 31 liners, and 33 liners, respectively.

Thus far, NamPort has hosted 11 cruise liners in its current financial year and has reported a considerable increase in the frequency of passenger vessels’ visits since the commissioning of the dedicated passenger liner in August 2019. Ports Authority officials have exclaimed they look forward to the arrival of seven cruise liners during the month of January 2020, amounting to 10 000 visitors during this period.



2019-11-21 07:36:36 | 19 hours ago