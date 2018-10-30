RAAN members participate at international forum

WINDHOEK - The Russian Alumni Association of Namibia (RAAN) recently participated at an International roundtable forum in Russia where they networked with among others the People’s Friendship University of Russia.

“One of the key outcomes from the meeting is what is referred to as the ‘cluster approach’ where Russia is collaborating with Alumni Associations across the globe to set up Russian language, cultural and educational centres,” the Public Relations Officer of the Russian Alumni Association, Frans Kalenga told New Era.

Also, other projects were discussed such as education and training, information and communications technologies and renewable energy.

“Renewable energy is quite important for Namibia and RAAN, through the respective directorates Namibia is encouraged to come up with proposals so that RAAN can solicit possible joint ventures with Russian companies,” explained Kalenga.

RAAN also participated at the Russian African Social Forum organised by the African Business Initiative together with Global Alumni Alliance as a first step to strengthen trade relationships with African countries.

“This event will happen every year, but within Russians international framework. There are many other events in the pipeline, aimed at strengthening business relationships. There will be inter-parliamentary forum, as well as a regional forum next year,” stated Kalenga. In his opening remarks, Russian Foreigner Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov said Russia wants to explore business opportunities on a “50-50 basis” within the laws of any particular country.

“Russia wants to work with local graduates from their universities, hence they feel, enough Africans were educated in Russia and it is now time to do business together for the benefit of both countries,” he said.

The two events took place in September and October, respectively. At both events, RAAN was represented by its secretary general Dr Ruben Kanime.



