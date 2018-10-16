Rainy season upon the country this month

WINDHOEK - Despite fears of the El Niño phenomena striking again this year, various weather forecasters are predicting a rather wet last few days of October for almost the entire Namibia.

Namibian farmers are elated about the outlook of independent forecasters in Namibia and South Africa, predicting decent downpours as from this week as a build-up to what could turn out to be a very promising beginning to the rainfall season. South African weather expert, Professor Peet Pienaar, says he expects the rainy season to start in all earnest this week, while AccuWeather predicts the start to come a few days later. According to AccuWeather, the downpours will start on October 24 and will last until November 3 before a lull sets in, after which hot and cloudy weather can be expected, followed by more rain in November.

Both and other forecasters agree that as from October 24/25 the rains will continue for a week with good downpours over most of the northern and central areas. All weather forecasters say according to the regional outlook, Namibia can expect normal to below-normal rainfall this rainy season and it is likely to be better than last year’s. The Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS) agrees with the predictions indicating that showers can be expected late October over most parts of the country.

The latest dam bulletin released by NamWater shows a marked difference in dam levels this year compared to last year. The combined dam level for the three central dams - the Swakoppoort, Von Bach and Omatako dams - stands at 26.6 percent, compared to 42.5 percent last year. The Swakoppoort Dam is at 29.4 percent, compared to 45.8 percent last year, while the Von Bach Dam is at 47.1 percent, compared to 70.1 percent. Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam stopped on 14 September 2018 and transfers from Omatako to Von Bach Dam started on 7 October 2018.The Omatako Dam is empty, compared to just above 7 percent last year. The Hardap Dam is 36.8 percent full, compared to 54 percent last year.

2018-10-16 09:31:10 2 months ago