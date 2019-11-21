Rape accused to enter plea next year

WINDHOEK - A thirty-six-year-old man accused of raping his girlfriend’s daughter will enter his preliminary plea next year.

The accused, Tobias Mareko, faces multiple charges of rape for allegedly sexually violating the victim between 2015 and 2019.

The sexual violation against the victim allegedly started when she was 11 years old, according to court documents.

The victim is now 15 years old.

During his court appearance yesterday in the Windhoek Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala, Mareko was informed the court is ready for him to enter his preliminary plea on 20 February 2020.

According to state prosecutor Rowan van Wyk, the state only has one witness statement to obtain for police investigations to be complete.

During Mareko’s failed formal bail application hearing, the social worker who assessed the victim testified the alleged sexual abuse started with Mareko getting into bed with the victim.

This, according to testimony entered during the bail hearing, ultimately progressed to him touching the victim inappropriately on the breast, buttocks and private parts.

The victim has said she is worried her mother was siding with the suspect with whom she has been in a relationship with for five years and shares a son.

According to the social worker, she spoke to the victim’s mother, who informed her she was only aware of Mareko inappropriately touching the victim.

The mother informed her that she recommended Mareko’s therapy.

The mother is unwilling to walk away from her relationship with the suspect, citing she has worked hard for it. She allegedly informed the therapist the victim ‘seduced’ her alleged abuser.

The victim is currently no longer under the care of the mother.

She has been placed under the care of her paternal aunt.

Mareko has however denied any wrongdoing, stating he was never caught having sexual intercourse with the minor.

Local defence attorney Jan Wessels is representing Mareko.

2019-11-21 07:14:03 | 19 hours ago