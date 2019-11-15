Rapist to appear in court on Tuesday Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

WINDHOEK – A 50-year-old man previously convicted of murder and rape and who confessed to abducting, kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in his latest case will make his second appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Jeremia van Wyk, 50, well known as ‘Boesman’ is expected to appear before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo following his chilling confession in August.

Van Wyk admitted guilt when he took a guilty plea to the charge of rape and a count of abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping during his first appearance in court.

The police arrested Van Wyk on 1 August following a tip-off from a member of the public who saw him in the company of the minor girl who was reported missing on that same day.

The girl’s picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing. After a massive search the little girl was finally found in Van Wyk’s company that evening.

In his confession, Van Wyk informed the court that he picked up the little girl around 13h00 on the date in question from her school in Khomasdal.

He further explained that they walked from the victim’s pre-primary school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor. Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he did to the child.

Following the sexual violation Van Wyk went to have drinks with his friends while in the company of the victim.

In his testimony he said he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed that day. He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility two years ago having served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

Van Wyk is currently in police custody after the court denied him bail.

