RDP executive member quits Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – Rally for Democracy and Progress national executive member Eino Heelu has resigned from the party. His resignation came to effect last week Friday.

Heelu said his resignation was necessitated by the unresolved squabbles within the one-time main opposition.

“I have tried my level best to let comrade (Mike) Kavekotora and comrade (Kandy) Nehova talk to each other and resolve issues pertaining to the party but all ended in vain. This disagreement between the two parties has necessitated my resignation,” Heelu said in his resignation letter.

Despite the party electing a president at its national convention last year, Heelu said there are still issues of the presidency with one of the senior party members, Kandy Nehova, also claiming to be president.

Nehova lost the RDP presidency to Kavekotora, who is also the sole representative of the party in the National Assembly.

Heelu, who also last year contested the vice-president position, said he will remain a politician and will continue to fight for injustices perpetrated against the Namibian people.

Queried on where he is headed to, Heelu said it was too early to say. “All I can tell you is that I will remain a politician and my next destination will be announced in the same fashion as my resignation,” Heelu said.

Heelu has been with the party since its inception in 2007. He has served as a secretary for education and training as well as a member of the central committee. RDP’s secretary general Brunhilde Cornelius confirmed Heelu’s resignation as well the squabbles within the party. Cornelius said Nehova is failing to accept defeat despite pledging to support Kavekotora after the elections.

“A few weeks later after pledging his support he started with the unacceptable behaviour that he is busy with. Nehova has been a pain since the days of Hidipo Hamutenya – he is always fighting for positions. We really call upon him to stop, he has reached his graceful years and it is time to go home and rest,” said Cornelius.

Cornelius said it is starting to seem like Nehova was planted in RDP by Swapo to ensure that democracy in opposition parties does not progress.

2020-09-15 09:35:55 | 8 hours ago