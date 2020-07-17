RDP troubled by bribery claims 

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) president Mike Kavekotora yesterday said the party was troubled by the alleged bribery scandal implicating his two senior party leaders.

RDP secretary general and City of Windhoek councillor Brunhilde Cornelius, party secretary for transport Nicanor Ndjoze, alongside City of Windhoek information and communication technology strategic executive and acting CEO Reckliff Kandjiriomuini, are currently embroiled in an alleged bribery scandal.

This follows a report by Al Jazeera on Wednesday in which Cornelius claimed she was offered money by Ndjoze to drop objections against the tentative 5G deal in which the city has teamed up with Chinese telecom giant Huawei to install an internet network.

“RDP under my leadership does not condone corruption of whatever nature [and] it maintains its ideals of unity, integrity, freedom, democracy, equality, justice and social progress,” Kavekotora said when addressing journalists.

“We are an organisation governed by the rule of law and justice for all. This disturbing news did not go down well with us. We do not have much information about what has been alleged and as such RDP will launch an internal investigation to get to the bottom of this matter.”

He said Article 13 sub-article 1 of the party constitution obliges RDP members to always work with integrity, dedication and commitment in the best interest of the RDP and Namibian citizens at large.

“Members are also obliged to be exemplary in their conduct and always act in a spirit befitting RDP philosophy,” he said.

Kavekotora said RDP actions would be guided by the findings of its internal investigations.

“I will inform you as we progress in our investigations. You are welcome to provide us with evidence that could assist us in our investigation,” he said.

Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa on Wednesday told New Era that the commission has opened a preliminary investigation into the alleged bribery.

According to the Qatari state-owned broadcaster, Cornelius claimed in an affidavit on 19 June that she was allegedly offered between N$5 and N$6 million by Kandjiriomuini to allegedly stop resisting the signing of the agreement between Huawei and the municipality.

Cornelius claimed the money was offered to her through Ndjoze who is apparently an acquaintance of Kandjiriomuini. If successful, the agreement would allow Huawei to win an exclusive contract to build the 5G-telecommunication network in the capital.

“He indicated that there is in excess of N$40 million that can be shared between various persons. He indicated that various councillors, ministers were involved or had an interest in this contract,” Cornelius claimed in the affidavit.

According to Cornelius, Ndjoze, who is also the RDP director of elections, made it clear to her that he was allegedly working on behalf of his nephew, Kandjiriomuini.

“He indicated that I could be paid between N$5 to N$6 million if I stop resisting the signing of the MoU.

“He indicated if I wasn’t willing they would simply use political influence and power to push the matter through the council,” Cornelius asserted in the affidavit, which was made under oath at the Windhoek police station.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-07-17 08:26:04 | 3 days ago