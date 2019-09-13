RDP youth league scoffs at party coalition with CDV

WINDHOEK- The youth league of the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) has repudiated allegations the party has entered into a political coalition with Christian Democratic Voice (CDV).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Brunhilde Cornelius in the presence of party president Mike Kavekotora and others on September 5 was not approved by the party structures.

A press statement issued by RDP Youth League Secretary for International Relations Moses Engombe, referring to the party’s announcement of the coalition, says: “The statement is misleading and has no legal effect because the RDP has not authorised Kavekotora or Cornelius to cause RDP to enter into a political coalition or merger.”

The league says the party must be governed by its constitution and internal rules. “Chapter 22, Article 126 of the RDP Constitution is clear and categorical about coalitions or alliances with other political parties in Namibia,” said Engombe.

Such provisions were not followed, he says.

One such provision is that the decision to enter into a coalition shall be taken by the central committee by a vote of a two-thirds majority of that structure, made by those with voting rights.

Furthermore, Engombe said the RDP central committee has not deliberated on electoral coalitions or an alliance as announced through the media.

Kavekotora was voted RDP president at a recent electoral convention of the party, but Engobe startlingly said: “Kavekotora is not the president or leader of the RDP nor is he the presidential candidate of the RDP for the forthcoming presidential election. Chapter 12, article 41 of the RDP constitution is clear and categorical about candidates for the national presidential election.”

“Therefore, the audacity of Kavekotora and others to call a press conference and publicly announce a coalition between RDP and the Christian Democratic Party is total contempt and disregard for the RDP constitution and its rules, amongst others,” stated Engombe.



