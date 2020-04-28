Ready for business

Kapana delight… The ministers of health, urban and rural development, as well as the City of Windhoek yesterday briefed vendors at the Oshetu Open Market in Katutura before reopening for business. The vendors were briefed on how to conduct their business in light of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the way forward. Government recently relaxed some lockdown measures, including allowing informal traders to operate under strict conditions. In the photo are urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula and Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua. Photo: Emmency Nuukala

2020-04-28 10:11:41 | 3 days ago