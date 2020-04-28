  • May 1st, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Ready for business

Ready for business

Staff Reporter   Front Page News   Khomas
1,664
0

Share on social media


Kapana delight… The ministers of health, urban and rural development, as well as the City of Windhoek yesterday briefed vendors at the Oshetu Open Market in Katutura before reopening for business. The vendors were briefed on how to conduct their business in light of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the way forward. Government recently relaxed some lockdown measures, including allowing informal traders to operate under strict conditions. In the photo are urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula and Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua. Photo: Emmency Nuukala


Staff Reporter
2020-04-28 10:11:41 | 3 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Ready for business - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Graham Brooks

    My Name is Dr,Shakiki And I Am a Professional Herbal Cure Healer, You Can Kindly Contact Him On: His Email Address is (LordShakikiSpell@yahoo.com) For Penis Enlargement Product To Help You Get As Long As 8 inches Long With Good Erection,,,He also specializes in the following Things (1)Herpes Virus(2)Chronic Venous Disease(3)HIV/Aids(4)Weak Erection (5)Low Sperm Count,  Contact Him On Via Email :(LordShakikiSpell@yahoo.com) ,Or Whats-app: +2348071398555 ,,,

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds