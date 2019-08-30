Regional Netball Championships start today

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The much-anticipated Debmarine Namibia Senior Regional Netball Championships will officially kick off today, with host region and reigning champions Khomas commencing their title defence with a vital clash against Erongo at the Khomasdal Stadium netball courts.

The Debmarine Namibia-sponsored netball regional championships were initiated in 2017 by local governing body Netball Namibia (NN) with the financial assistance of Debmarine.

The tournament will see over 15 games played between today and tomorrow, with the winner to be crowned on Saturday. Defending champions Khomas will start the day’s proceedings at 18:00 when they take to the courts against Erongo, before Omaheke Region confront rivals Otjozondjupa at 18h30.

The third match of the day with see Hardap squaring off against Kunene in what is expected to be a crackerjack affair between the two regions, while Kavango West against Erongo will follow at 19h30.

Today’s activities will close off with a mouth-watering matchup between Khomas and Omaheke at 20h00, a match that promises to have many a spectator on the edge of their seats.

Action will resume tomorrow at the same venue, with Oshana opening the day’s action with a clash against //Kharas in the morning at 08h30 before Kunene take on Zambezi Region at 09h00. Last year’s runner-up Omusati will look for a strong start when they face Kavango West at 09:30. At 10:00, Zambezi will return to the court to face Hardap.

Oshana against Kavango East will follow afterwards in a tie that is anticipated to will be an exciting match at 10:30 before Omusati go toe-to-toe with Otjozondjupa at 11:00. Kavango West will then again be in action against //Kharas at 11:30, before Hardap confront Oshana at 12:00.

At 12:30, Ohangwena will face Kunene before Oshikoto take on Kavango West at 13:00. Oshana will again face off against Ohangwena at 13:30.

Hardap will be in action at 14h00 when they face Kavango East, before Oshikoto take on Omaheke at 14:30 in what promises to be another exciting encounter. Kunene will play Kavango East at 15:00 before Oshana take to court against Zambezi.

At 16:00, Kavango East face Ohangwena before Kunene play //Kharas at 16:30. Ohangwena will follow with a match against Hardap at 17:00 before Kunene against Oshana at 17h30 wrap up the day’s matches on Court A.

Court B will offer simultaneous action, as matches on the court will run concurrently with those on Court A.



