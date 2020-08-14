Regional office closed over possible virus exposure John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU – Staff from the Kavango East Regional Council have been working from home this week due to possible coronavirus exposure. Chief Regional Officer (CRO) Ludwig Thikusho is said to have come in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19. Thikusho told New Era he had come in contact with Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa during a one-day meeting on 6 August. Simataa announced this week that he has tested positive for the virus. “So that I can’t endanger others, I have through the chairperson’s approval decided that this week we should work from home,” he said. “As a council, we also felt that since it is a public office and we host a lot of people plus many organisations use our facility to host events in our auditorium, we felt we should at least take a week to work from home and use the time to also disinfect our premises,”

Thikusho noted that the constituency offices that are operating under the regional council are working throughout the different constituencies. “It is only at the regional council here in Rundu that staff are working from home as the offices here are always busy with the public,” said Thikusho who is also in self-isolation while waiting for his results. “I was told to apply self discipline and isolate myself at home, so all the line ministries that always come to my office to get their things signed off are not allowed to come at my house for my signature till we are back at work next week,” he added. Meanwhile, the Kavango West regional council has also closed its offices in Nkurenkuru since 4 August after a close friend of a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The offices were also disinfected, while the staff member waits for the results.

