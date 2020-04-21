Regional police chiefs, health directors to issue travel permits Staff Reporter National Khomas

Only Namibian police regional commanders, regional health directors and regional education directors are authorised to issue travel permits during the state of emergency.

As from yesterday, regional councillors are no longer allowed to issue travel permits, read a press statement issued by secretary to Cabinet and chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Management Committee George Simataa.

The country has been divided into ten zones as part of the amended Covid-19 regulations.

“During the lockdown period, a person may not enter into a depart from one zone to another zone, except that this provision may not be construed as preventing a person from movement within the same zone in which he or she is located as long as that person complies with the requirements of these regulations relating to the movement of persons and goods,” part of the amended regulations read.

Simataa stated in view of ensuring effective implementation of these amendments, the Namibian Police has put in place a countrywide lockdown deployment plan.

“As a result, people are strictly required to limit movements within and outside the demarcated zones in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” stated Simataa.

