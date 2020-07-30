Regions thrilled with MTC Netball Premier League…golden opportunity for young talents Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

Regions have welcomed the new MTC Namibia Premier League, the first of its kind for Namibia and aimed at amplifying the overall development of netball countrywide.

Netball Namibia (NN) recently received a three-year sponsorship worth 4.2 million from MTC to assist with the establishment of a premier netball league and the development of netball countrywide.

The premier league, which is expected to kick off in March next year, will boast 12 teams. Six of those teams are from Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Erongo regions, while the remaining spots will be divided among the other regions.

Netball Namibia Kavango West regional chairperson Isai Saidi was among the first to welcome the newly-established topflight netball league, saying, as a region, they are excited and looking forward to competing in the league with the country’s best talents.

“We are excited and honoured to have a netball premier league in the country; this is very huge for netball and it’s a sign that netball is growing and moving in the right direction. In terms of developing players, the new premier league will serve as the right point of departure in terms of scouting talented players for our national team. This will shape these young aspiring netball players at an early age and exposure will also be handed to all these players that are going to take part in this competition, so I think it’s a smart move to establish a premier league,” said Saidi.

Also expressing his excitement with the establishment of the netball flagship was chairperson of Kavango East Netball Association (KENA) Johannes Hausiku, who also welcomed the netball league, saying it would be of great benefit to the nation, especially for the national team.

“We, as a region, are excited with the establishment of the league. Over the years, we’ve been crying to get our very own league – same as the football league. So, seeing the league being established is a big step ahead. This league will unearth a lot of deserted talents in the country; more youth will get exposure and the national team will benefit from the quality of players the league will bring about,” said Hausiku.

Meanwhile, Charles Muukua, who is a sports officer for the Namibia Navy Sport, also hailed the new premier league, saying it will be overwhelming for them as clubs to be part of an active netball league in the country.

“It’s very exciting times for local netball; we are very thrilled and looking forward to partaking in this league. I think competition will be tough, judging from the performances of teams at regional level. This will make netball more interesting to follow. It will create more opportunities, especially for us, the navy team, we will be looking to recruit players to be part of the team, which will eventually make them part of the Namibian Navy all because of the league,” said Muukua.

– mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-07-30 16:27:17 | 1 days ago