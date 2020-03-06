Reprieve for accused murderer of  ex-lover

The case of a woman, accused of having killed her ex-lover in 2018, was struck off the judicial roll of Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday because the investigation is incomplete.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo gave an order to struck Hannely Unotjari Karukua’s (21) case from the court roll after it came to light that investigations into the matter have not yet been finalised.

During previous court proceedings, the court gave a final remand for further police investigations after the matter was reverted to the investigating officer by the prosecutor general.

Police detective Sergeant Emily Nambahu was called on the stand to explain why investigations have not been completed.

“There are several witness

statements that need to be obtained and we request that the court grants us more time so we can finalise the investigations,” explained Nambahu.

The court declined to give another postponement, with magistrate Shikalepo stating that the court has a duty to ensure an accused person is tried within a reasonable time.

Meanwhile, the prosecution may apply for the reinstatement of the case on the roll at a later stage once it gets its house in order.

The court gave an order to have N$3 000 that was posted for bail to be returned to the depositor.

Karukua was facing a charge of murder emanating from the death of her ex-boyfriend Thomas Nicolas Alweendo (25) on 5 July 2018. The prosecution alleges Karukua intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Alweendo when she inflicted the stab wounds. It is alleged Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months last year but were separated at the time of the incident.

Alweendo died after he was stabbed with a knife in the neck and head. It is alleged Karukua carried out the act in Okuryangava with the help of a male friend.

According to the police reports at the time, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tyres of his friend’s car.

An eyewitness said the two went behind the shebeen, where a heated argument led to the stabbings.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed Karukua twice in the head and, thereafter, Karukua retaliated by stabbing Alweendo in the neck.

Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released. – mamakali@nepc.com.na

