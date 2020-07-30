Resettlement bribery scam unearthed Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, has cautioned the landless to be aware of a scam, where those seeking resettlement are being asked bribes to be allocated resettlement farms.

“We have been made aware of corrupt and fraudulent schemes through which citizens are made to pay sums of money for facilitation of being allocated resettlement farms and plots or relieved of land tax obligations,” the minister cautioned land applicants.

The former finance minister says such requests for payment are efforts to solicit bribes; therefore, applicants have no obligation to fork out any money to be resettled or exempted from paying land taxes.

“It is a criminal offence to solicit or pay bribes,” warned Schlettwein.

He urged citizens to immediately report to the police or the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) anyone who solicits any such payment.

“I made this public announcement because my name was used fraudulently in some of these corruption efforts,” said Schlettwein.

