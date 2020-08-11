Residents defy appeal for self-isolation

ONGWEDIVA – The directorate of health in Oshana region has appealed to contacts of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 to cooperate and self-isolate when traced in order to curb the further spread of the virus.

The Directorate of Health’s surveillance officer in Oshana Teophilus Nantinda said self-isolation is a serious challenge as some people are reported to be going out in public despite the request to self-isolate.

The call follows an increase in the number of confirmed cases in recent days.

Nantinda said Covid-19 should not be taken lightly and called upon the region to adhere to the regulations as the health emergency could get out of hand.

“The information remains the same. We need to continue to wear face masks, social distance, sanitise and wash our hands regularly in order to protect ourselves,” stressed Nantinda.

Asked whether the region was prepared enough to fight the pandemic, the surveillance officer said the region was doing its best considering that it’s a new virus.

“It would never be enough, the cases are on the increase, yet the staff are not increasing, our facilities are not increasing, but we are doing the best with what we have,” said Nantinda.

At the moment, the region has an isolation facility of eight beds.

“But we have other wards that are also assisting with Covid-19 patients,” said Nantinda.

A further temporary ward is also being renovated to cater for Covid-19 patients.

Public education on Covid-19 is ongoing.

Although there is adherence at formal trading institutions, New Era saw some people in informal settlements not adhering to the regulations.

Nantinda said social distancing and the wearing of face masks is not being taken seriously in the informal sector.

