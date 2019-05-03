Residents urged to work closely with police

Nambara Stefanus

NKURENKURU – The Namibian Police Force Regional Commander for Kavango West, Commissioner Josephat Abel, has called on residents of Kavango West to report criminal activities and work closely with the police to help combat crime and maintain peace.

“People should come forward to report crime in order to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Abel said.

He said this on Monday during Nampol’s Crime Awareness Campaign in Nkurenkuru where some residents of the town flocked to listen to his message.

The regional commander told the public to do away with tribalism and domestic violence, which he said are some of the contributors to the high prevalence of crime in the region.

He also cautioned the public to be careful of fake churches which he stressed are dividing community members and marriages. He added that people should stay away from performing rituals to gain wealth.

“These are criminal activities we are fighting which are taking away our peace and stability. Let us unite against those demons,” he added.

He said that despite the challenges of lack of resources they would continue to reach out to villages too to spread the message.

Statistics obtained from Nampol’s Kavango West regional office show that common assault top the list of serious crime cases reported, with 33 cases from January to the end of March this year followed by domestic violence with 29 cases.

Third on the stats is housebreaking with intent to steal with 20 cases reported. Robbery is the least with only one case reported in the month of January.





2019-05-03 10:35:11 5 hours ago