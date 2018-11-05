RFA delivers on promise to Trans Kalahari border community

Hileni Mwandingi

BUITEPOS - The Road Fund Administration (RFA) on Friday honoured its pledge to the residents of Trans-Kalahari border post by officially handing over the Buitepos kindergarten and early childhood development (ECD) centre.

This donation came when the kindergarten received a permanent portion of land from the Omaheke Regional Council and thus sought assistance from the corporate community to construct a permanent brick and mortar structure, as the corrugated iron structure from which they operated was non-conducive and unsafe for early childhood development activities.

The RFA, as part of its corporate social responsibility, pledged an amount of N$1.2 million towards the construction of the centre. This was announced by RFA board chairman Penda Ithindi during the inauguration of their staff houses at the border post in June 2017.

In his speech during the inauguration of the centre on Friday, RFA CEO Ali Ipinge said the fund decided to assist in building this centre as part of their commitment to develop and invest in socio-economic programs to uplift communities.

“By undertaking to support development initiatives of communities, the RFA reaffirms its commitment to contribute to the empowerment of underprivileged communities in line with Vision 2030 and more so paving the way for a more equitable and child-friendly education system in Namibia,” he said.

He added that this project complement the fund’s efforts of not only providing their employees with decent shelter but also empowering their children with better education facilities especially those living in remote areas.

In a speech read on his behalf, Omaheke Regional Governor Festus Ueitele highlighted the importance of kindergartens and ECD centres to the overall development of children and the shaping of the adult they will become.

He said it is important to understand the need to invest in young children in order to maximise their future well being.

“I have no doubt that better education facilities encourage better school attendance. And better school attendance is obviously good for early childhood development,” said Ueitele.

He further noted that education plays a crucial role in a country’s prosperity as it provides the citizens with various types of knowledge and skills needed in developing the country.

He therefore thanked the Omaheke Regional Council for allocating land for the construction of the centre and RFA for the much needed financial assistance.

The project architects, Prinsloo Loubser Architects donated kiddies’ chairs, tables, white boards, markers and learning posters to the centre.

The facility that consists of classrooms, ablution facilities, a playground and secure fencing will cater for the children of the community, including those of the RFA employees and the various government agencies operating at the border post.

Agencies at the border post include customs, immigration, NamPol, ministry of health, Meat Board of Namibia, veterinary services and AMTA.

Hileni Mwandingi is an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology at Omaheke Regional Office.



