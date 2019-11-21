Road links a major boost to local economy Staff Reporter National Khomas

Julia Kamarenga & Hileni Mwandingi

The second phase of the construction of the bitumen road between Aminuis and Aranos was commissioned on Tuesday at Onderombapa by works and transport minister John Mutorwa.

For a region with a high concentration of both commercial and communal farming practices, the long-awaited road is a beacon of hope for Omaheke, as it will help connect farmers to local and international markets.

“This road forms part of the Trans-Kalahari Highway, which links the harbour at the port of Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region to South Africa via Botswana. Thus, the government of the Republic of Namibia has identified this road as an important catalyst in promoting regional competitiveness, trade, and investment with the entire SADC region,” said Mutorwa.

Additionally, the bitumen road upgrade is expected to unlock tourism potential, which is already showing positive growth trends in the region. Mutorwa further emphasised the government’s commitment of taking development to every corner of the country as service to the Namibian people.

He also urged all leadership to cooperate and ensure efficient and effective progress during the construction. On his part, Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele cautioned residents to refrain from vandalising and removing material meant for the good of road users – such as road signs, whilst his counterpart from Hardap Esme Isaack called for locals to be given priority regarding job opportunities.

The upgrading of this road that connects Omaheke and Hardap regions is set to commence early 2020, and it is anticipated to create employment opportunities to about 400 Namibians, while also benefiting schools and clinics in the radius of five kilometres.

According to Roads Authority CEO Conrad Lutombi, the road between Okatangara to Corridor 13, as well as from Farm du Plessis to Epukiro Post 3 will also be upgraded soon.

2019-11-21 06:52:48 | 20 hours ago