Road safety conference looks at role of women

The Office of the Governor in Hardap in collaboration with the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and the Automobile Association of Namibia (AA Namibia) recently hosted a two-day Women Road Safety Conference and Expo in Mariental.

Launched last year, the theme of the conference was ‘’Women influence for safe roads” and aimed to stimulate road safety advocacy among women.

The conference was attended by various road safety stakeholders including sister funds from Botswana and South Africa that gave presentations on road statistics in their respective countries. A street procession with schoolchildren as well as road safety demonstrations took place on the first day and ended with a cocktail networking session.

During the last day of the conference, government officials, business sector representatives, road safety partners from abroad, law enforcement agents and road crash survivors engaged each other.

Additionally, the MVA Fund hosed various road safety and public education activities during the conference as part of its Accident and Injury Strategy.



2019-09-23 07:36:54 15 hours ago