Road safety support for hearing-impaired

WINDHOEK - Shell Namibia, Namcor and the Ministry of Mines and Energy have demonstrated their commitment to both education and road safety in their support to Namibia’s only pre-school for the hearing-impaired.

Small children are among the most vulnerable users of Namibia’s roads, and hearing-impaired children are even the most affected. For this reason, the children attending the Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (ClaSH) pre-school are transported between their homes and the school via a registered transportation company to minimize their road exposure.

Shell Namibia, the operator of PEL39 licence, together with its joint venture partners has committed to cover the costs of the transportation (N$100 000) for a year.

Shell Country Chair Mr Zekveld expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, describing it as one that Shell is proud to support.

“Shell takes its social investment responsibilities seriously, and actively seeks ways in which it can make a positive difference in Namibia,” he said. “We are impressed with the value of the work of the CLaSH pre-school, and how it prepares disadvantaged children for a successful school career. We are proud to support early childhood education and road safety in Namibia,” added Zekveld

The early-learning school for deaf children aged 3 to 6 years is one of the key projects of CLaSH.

Twelve children attend the school, which is the only one of its kind in the country. Quality schooling can contribute to a prosperous Namibia, and has a role to play in addressing poverty and inequality.

