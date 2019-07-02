Roads Authority’s new N$286 million head office inaugurated

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Roads Authority (RA) last week inaugurated its head office in Windhoek, which cost the Road Fund Administration (RFA) N$286 million.

Chairperson of the RA board of directors Brian Katjaerua remarked: “The head office consists of seven floors and it has two interlinked wing offices.”

The office, located at the corner of Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue and David Hosea Meroro road, houses 183 RA employees, including its executive and management.

“The completion of the new head office has enabled the RA to fill critical positions. This has created jobs opportunities for Namibians, which is in line with Namibia’s Targeted Intervention Programme for Employment and Economic Growth (Tipeeg)’s overall goal of creating much-needed jobs,” stated Katjaerua.

With its head office a done deal, RA will now focus on capital projects slated for the 2019/2020 financial year.

This includes the construction of the Section B of the Onderombapa via Aminuis to Aranos of the Gobabis-Aminuis-Aranos road upgrade.

Katjaerua further stated they will also start with the rehabilitation of sections between Tses and Gochas Crossings on the Mariental-Keetmanshoop road in the Hardap and /Kharas regions.

President Hage Geingob officiated the event and said RA is an integral role player in the national developmental efforts.

“This entity supports the economic development of our country through the management, planning, construction and designing of road infrastructure networks, which are essential for trade facilitation, industrialisation, socio-economic development and regional integration,” he said.

Geingob emphasised that roads are not only regarded as the backbone of our country’s economy but are also crucial for the advancement of the government’s goals to improve the lives of all citizens. “As Namibians, we should feel a sense of pride in having a road network in place which can not only support our domestic developmental aspirations, but also those of our region and the continent as a whole,” he said.

The President gave credit to RA for the role it has played in ensuring that Namibia’s road network ranks not only among the best in the region but amongst the best on the continent. He hopes that the new head office will provide an enabling working environment which will contribute to the enhancement of RA’s efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out its mandate.



