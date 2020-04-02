Roads Authority’s operational arrangements during Covid-19 lockdown Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that all its offices, including NaTIS, Transport Regulations Office and Weighbridges, are closed until Thursday, 16 April 2020. This is in compliance with the directive on additional measures to contain the further spread of Covid-19 as issued by President Hage Geingob.

NaTIS and Transport Regulations are not classified as critical services in the Government list.

“The RA is committed to providing an excellent service to all its customers and we wish to appeal for patience during this period. Thank you for your cooperation, stay home and please adhere to the set precautionary measures.

In light of the lockdown, the following measures have been put in place regarding NaTIS Operations:

Motor Vehicle License Renewals:

If your vehicle licence’s expiry date is within the lockdown period, please note that there is a 21 days grace period after the expiry date to renew your vehicle licence. No additional fees will be added during the grace period.

An extension will be granted to those whose grace period expires during the lockdown. This extension is subject to the Minister of Work and Transport’s approval. More details regarding the extension will be communicated at a later stage.

However, please note that our offices will attend to applications for the renewal of motor vehicle licences of goods vehicles and other vehicles, which are used for critical/essential services during the lockdown.

Driving Licence Renewals:

The renewals of driving licences will only be attended to after the lockdown period. No additional fees will be charged if a licence expired during the lockdown period.

However, please note that our offices will attend to applications for driving licence renewals of those who are operating vehicles, which are used for the provision of critical/essential services during the lockdown.

Learner and Driving Licence Testing:

Those who were booked for tests during the lockdown period will be attended to when our offices reopen.

Motor Vehicle Roadworthy Tests:

This service will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing above 3 500kg, which are being used to transport supplies for essential or critical services in and around the country.

Transport Regulations Office:

This office will only attend to applications for Cross Border and Abnormal Permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for critical/essential services during the lockdown. Kindly contact Ms Marjorie Cloete at cloetem@ra.org.na for assistance.

Please contact our NaTIS Regional Managers for assistance, via email, as indicated below:

Frieda Cornelius: corneliusf@ra.org.na (All the northern regions, Zambezi and Kavango East and West regions)

Nsozi Sikabongo: sikabongon@ra.org.na (Erongo and Otjozondupa regions)

Andrew Shafombabi shafombabia@ra.org.na (Khomas, Hardap, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions)

Clive Tjikotoke tjikotokec@ra.org.na (//Kharas region)

For any other general queries, kindly contact us via email at pr@ra.org.na.



2020-04-02 09:54:36 | 11 hours ago