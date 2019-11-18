Robbery attack claims life

WALVIS BAY - A 28-year-old man from Swakopmund died early Saturday morning after he was robbed and attacked by a group of men at the town.

The incident took place at the corner of Mandume Ndemufayo and Amagus Streets, Mondesa around 00h00.

According to the regional crime coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the deceased identified as Romeo Kangulu was with his elder brother when they were attacked by the robbers.

Iikuyu says the two brothers were on their way home from a bar in Mondesa, when they were attacked close to the Mondesa cemetery and robbed of two Samsung cellphones, their trousers and shoes, jackets and wallets containing personal documents and money.

The elder brother managed to rescue the deceased from the suspects, as a result, they run into different directions as the suspects chased them.

“The elder brother reached home first and waited for the brother to come home. However, the deceased was found with head injuries lying in front of a ghetto around 05h45 by a passer-by in Mandume Ndemufayo, not far from where they were initially attacked,” Iikuyu explained.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Walvis Bay mortuary for post-mortem.

The police is appealing for anyone with information regarding the attack to contact Iikuyu at 082464757 or Warrant Officer Ludwig Orub at 081212040 or the nearest police station.

2019-11-18 07:51:11 | 1 days ago