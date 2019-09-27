Ronaldo the heart touching violinist

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Twenty-two-year-old Ronaldo Kandume aims to touch hearts with his talent while at the same time ploughing back into the community through his great talent of playing the violin.

The emerging talent, which was born out of what seemed like a hobby, has taken Ronaldo (as he is known on stage) places and he has featured music giants such as Gazza and Southern African artist Nasty C and playing with the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra as the first violinist.

In an interview, Ronaldo said he believes that violin is a unique instrument in the country and he would like to start giving lessons to children as a way of giving back to the community.

“I will be offering classes soon to show appreciation to Namibians who have helped me be who I am today. I was introduced to a music school by a friend when we were young, not knowing the talent is going to pay off someday,” Ronaldo said.

He further explained that he does not only want to teach but to calm hearts as well through his performances.

The Tsumeb native has been a violin for a decade saying he became a professional player in 2017 when he moved to Windhoek.

The humble Ronaldo, who is currently a student at the University of Namibia, says as a student, he makes a living out of his talent and he is forever grateful for the support he gets from his fans.

Those that have seen Ronaldo doing what he does best can attest he does magic with his crafted little wooden piece as he keeps the audience calm with his unique sounds while at the same time making them sing along.

What is most interesting about Ronaldo’s performances is his great combination of genres flavoured with a great Nigerian taste.

Advising aspiring violinists, Ronaldo admitted that learning to play the violin can be quite challenging but practice makes perfect.

He said: “Be determined and humble because when you are humble opportunities go your way. I would also say that they must keep practicing, as I also mastered the instrument through practising every day.”

Revealing a secret to Entertainment Now!, Ronaldo said he will be working on a few projects involving school children around the country and more information will be shared in future.

2019-09-27 10:54:28 8 hours ago