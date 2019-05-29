Roof of Africa beer wins gold at inaugural African Beer Cup

WINDHOEK - More than 150 brewers, beer enthusiasts and industry experts recently gathered in Cape Town for the African Beer Cup. More than 140 different beers from 11 African countries entered this prestigious competition.

The Roof of Africa’s Roof Draught in the Pale Bitter European Beer category managed to secure one of only 16 gold medals awarded in the 28 categories. All beers in the competition were judged by two different panels, in Cape Town and Johannesburg, to the highest BJCP (Beer Judge Certification Program) guidelines, which places a strong emphasis on stylistic accuracy.

“In order to get the best results possible, all beers in the competition were judged twice by two different panels,” said competition co-founder and director, Shawn Duthie.

The Roof of Africa has expressed great jubilation at being awarded a gold medal and has invited the public to try a ‘Golden Draught’, as it is now affectionately called by Roof of Africa enthusiasts.

Roof Draught is brewed according to the “Reinheitsgebot” of 1516 with only the finest hops, malted barley and Naukluft pure spring water. It is brewed inside the Roof of Africa Hotel & Restaurant and guests can experience live brewing while enjoying their meal or a drink.

2019-05-29 11:04:07 14 hours ago