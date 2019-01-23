Rossing records output increase of 17 percent

SWAKOPMUND - Rössing Uranium Limited has recorded a 17 percent increase in its 2018 uranium production compared to 2017, as a result of higher milling grades.

Not affected by the fact that Rio Tinto is selling its stake in Rössing to the China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC), the open-pit mine produced 2479 tonnes for 2018. This is 369 tonnes more than the 2110 tonnes produced during 2017.

Also commenting on the sale of Rössing to CNUC, Managing Director Richard Storrie in a statement yesterday said the sale process continues and they already had positive discussions with CNUC.

“They have stressed their intention to develop the mine as a sustainable business into the future. However, the top priority for me and the team remains operating a safe and productive mine that continues to meet the needs of our customers,” he said.

Adding that the sale is subject to certain conditions precedent, including merger approval from the Namibian Competition Commission (NCC).

“Subject to these conditions being met, the transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2019,” he said.

Rio Tinto, majority owner, announced on 26 November last year that it had entered into a binding agreement to sell its 68.62 percent stake in Rössing Uranium mine to CNUC.

Rössing, the world’s longest-running open pit uranium mine has been operating since 1976.

Meanwhile, 2018 also ended on a positive note for the mine, with strong safety performance and zero injuries in December.

Storie applauds Rössing workers and management for their diligence and focus over the past few months, which has led to this excellent operational and safety performance.

2019-01-23 09:06:35 19 hours ago