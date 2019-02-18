Rumpf a ‘rare gem’

WINDHOEK - Late liberation struggle veteran, Ambassador Hanno Rumpf, was a rare gem, distinguished diplomat and a tireless advocate, who fought against injustice and for freedom and independence of his country.

Rumpf passed on 8 February 2019 in Swakopmund aged 60 and was laid to rest on Friday in Windhoek.

“Ambassador Hanno Rumpf rendered invaluable professional service, insight and leadership, and was much respected by his colleagues both Namibians and foreigners for his admirable qualities as a diplomat and person. Indeed, he was a rare gem,” said Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation at a memorial service in Windhoek on Friday.

She added Rumpf served Namibia and its people before and after independence with single-minded dedication.

“He was a man of unbending principles. His bravery refused to be conscripted into the apartheid army of occupation to fight against his own people,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Rumpf suffered ostracism by his friends and foes.

“He was unyielding and fled the country in 1984 to join the liberation struggle in exile,” she said.

After independence, Rumpf joined the ranks of the first batch of permanent secretaries (PSes), serving with distinction as PS in the environment and tourism ministry between 1990-1995, PS in the trade and industry ministry between 1995-1999, and PS in the National Planning Commission between 1999-2003. When Rumpf joined Mirco, as ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Austria and the United Nations in Vienna, and later as Ambassador to the European Union in Brussels and the Benelux countries, he managed to bring together all his previous roles. He took on the task of informing the international community about Namibia and advancing the country’s foreign policy and national interests to the world.

“During his various diplomatic tours of duty, he endeared himself as a gentle giant both intellectually and through the warmth of his caring character to his peers and interlocutors at all levels,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

she added that through his unshaken and principled dedication and commitment to serving the people and government of Namibia, he distinguished himself as a forceful and ardent voice and promoter for socio-economic development, progress and well-being of the people of his country.

Since his retirement in 2015, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Rumpf continued to impart his vast knowledge and diplomatic expertise to the ministry and served as a member of the Namibia Association of Retired Ambassadors, until the time of his departure.

