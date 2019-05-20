Rundu councillor calls

for speedy completion

of maternity ward

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK - National Council Swapo MP and Rundu Urban Constituency Councillor Victoria Kauma has called on the Ministry of Health and Social Services to give special attention and speedily complete the Rundu maternity ward to assist pregnant mothers in the vast region.

Contributing to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the National Council last week, she said not finishing the maternity ward means the fundamental rights of African women and babies are violated.

She revealed that women are delivering babies in the corridors on matrasses, which she says doesn’t make any difference from a woman delivering at home.

“Even bed linen is rare. Patients are using their private blankets and linen. Attitudes should change – instead of taking care of other things, the life of human beings should be protected first. Women are discharged within six hours because of space,” she claimed. Meanwhile, Swapo MP and Kabbe South Constituency Councillor John Likando said the underfunding of the health sector is a serious concern given the increased population size and distance of settlements in the country. He noted the ministry of health has been using outdated criteria in setting up new health facilities, particularly new clinics and health centres, as well as in the expansion of intermediate or referral hospitals.

He, however, said the residents of Zambezi once again appreciate the government’s positive response to the persistent outcry for lifesaving service for chronic kidney patients who have migrated to regions where this service is offered. “The dialysis service will bring back home over 20 patients who have been displaced away from their loved ones due to unavailability of this service. This did not come easy – the regional leadership and patients themselves whose pressure could not be resisted on this effort is much appreciated,” he remarked. Furthermore, Likando said the residents of Zambezi would like to see the permanent stationing of emergency aircraft at Mpacha airport as hundreds of lives are being lost due to the long distance of transporting patients by road covering thousands of kilometres.

“Yes, we know it requires funds but if sectors work together, it can be cheaper. The defence, police and ministry of works have aircraft they can coordinate to ensure that at least at every airport they are available for medical emergencies. This request was brought before the line ministry for further consideration together with the non-completion of clinics,” he said.

On education, Kauma said the issue of education should be looked at as a priority.

“The ministry has a big responsibility to upgrade [facilities] like our Rundu Unam campus training teachers for Grade 0-7 junior primary. We have many graduates with no jobs in this field. In the category of senior secondary, we have no teachers. Which means this campus should be upgraded to train teachers from Grade 0 up to 12 to assist the Unam campus in Oshakati,” she urged.

