Ryan's corner - The power of positive thinking

Greetings to everyone and greetings to my fellow Namibians, hope you all had a blessed week. Let me start by reflecting and talking about the importance of taking care of your mental health and the power of positive thinking.

Today’s topic is not just aimed at my fellow athletes, but I would like to share with everyone how important it is to look after yourself mentally and to also pay attention to your thoughts. Over the last couple of months, I had the opportunity to experience and recognise how your mental state can affect everything around you as a human.

As a footballer, it is important for one to take care of his mental wellbeing and to always make room for positive thoughts, as that can contribute to your overall progression and how you play. I have personally decided that I will speak more positive thoughts to myself even if I had a bad day at training or had a bad game.

The trick is to take the positives from every situation, no matter how bad it is. With that kind of positive thinking and attitude, believe me, your everyday life begins to change and how you see and look at things will start to change.

Even when I made the decision that I wanted to play for Namibia, I had to fully apply my mind and think of all the positive things that could come out of that decision and trust me, it has been nothing but joy for me playing for my country. That is the power of positive thinking. The boys in the Brave Warriors squad are the most positive people I have ever met and I really do love being around them.

As they say, life is short so, why waste time thinking about negative things that will lead you nowhere. Take life in both arms and cherish every little positive thing going on in your life right now. It’s your journey and only you can make it or break it. Until next time, see you on the other side of the corner!!

2020-10-09