Sacrifices are needed

In many cases, anything worthwhile does not come easy. Rome was not built in a day; trust is not gained on one occasion – great relationships are not built on one day or encounter, and great wealth certainly is not made overnight.

Worthwhile things take time because, in many cases, there are great sacrifices involved, which cannot always be brought to the forefront. There are battles fought that can never be told and loses that will never be spoken of.

Unfortunately, we often find ourselves in some uncomfortable circumstances – whether it is personal or as a nation, but that’s part of life; things like that happen. It’s how we overcome those unfortunate events that make us stronger and make us who we are.

The challenges and difficulties will always be there; they have to be there. They might not be the same for me as they are for you, for a president or even for a teacher, but every person is faced with a battle of some sort. Every person has had to make a sacrifice of some sort to get something accomplished, hopefully, something worthwhile.

Sacrifices are hard to make and accept, they are not particularly enjoyable and can take a lot out of a person. Some are easier to do and can be accepted and understood by everyone, but some will hurt those around you, there will be sacrifices that those dear to you will just not understand and accept, they have your best interest at heart and will not want any discomfort to you, even if it’s just temporary.

Those before us made the ultimate sacrifice for us to have a free and independent nation, many of them in their youth at the time deemed it more important to fight for independence, because of circumstances and other reasons, many sacrificed their lives for us to be here today. We are thankful for that. The youth of today too have a chance to do something great as those before us, depending on what you want to do, you might have to sacrifice a little comfort today.

The truth of the matter is that it is not easy and it is not for everyone. Some are content with what they have now and have no desire or need to build a better tomorrow and that is okay, not everyone has the stomach for it, but if you want something worthwhile hard work and sacrifices are necessary.



