SADC urged to strengthen emergency surgical care

WINDHOEK – SADC health ministers were urged to re-affirm their commitment and pursue efforts to strengthen emergency and essential surgical care and anaesthesia as an integral component of reviving primary health care acceleration.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku last Thursday said there was a need to improve on surgical obstetrics and anaesthesia health informatics as part of the broader health management information system.

He said that worldwide, 3.5 billion surgical needs are unmet. Haufiku stressed the need to strengthen capacity, especially at district level. He spoke at a press conference revealing the decisions taken following the joint meeting of SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers responsible for HIV/AIDS. Participants deliberated on public health issues with the aim to contribute towards attaining improved quality of life for the inhabitants of SADC.

The countries that attended the meeting in Windhoek last week were Angola, Botswana, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Haufiku said during the opening ceremony that SADC ministers of health are mandated to oversee the implementation of a number of sectoral policies, strategies and programmes as well as reviewing progress achieved and finding ways to overcome challenges.

“It is my wish that whatever we do in the SADC region, should be anchored in a rights-based approach which underscores the principles of universal coverage, unity, interdependence, equality, equity and non-discrimination as encompassed in the regional indicative strategic development plan,” Haufiku told the delegates.

2018-11-12 09:28:59 1 months ago