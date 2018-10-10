Saints cement title credentials in Field Hockey Premier League

Windhoek – Reigning Namibian Indoor Hockey Champions, Saints, continued their stretched unbeaten streak – cementing their dominance in the Bank Windhoek National Field Hockey Premier League, in matches played in Windhoek, last weekend.

As it stands, Saints are four points clear of Windhoek Old Boys (WOBSC) in the Men’s Premier League. This means that Saints have one hand on the trophy.

“We only need a draw or a win from our next game to secure the title because the whole team is focused on winning and we are prepared to carry this through. I am happy with the attitude of the players in the squad,” said Saints’ Head Coach, Ruan Oosthuizen.

In the Women’s Premier League, Saints occupies 2nd spot on the log table separated by a single point margin from WOBSC who have played two more matches compared to their opponents. A third consecutive title remains within Saints’ reach as the season’s conclusion looms.

Men’s Premier League

On Friday night, the much anticipated return leg fixture between Windhoek Old Boys (WOBSC) and Saints proved to be the clash of the titans.

It would have been a title decider had Saints won with a bonus point and Saints’ intent was evident from the start as they came out guns blazing from the first whistle to catch WOBSC off guard. Eventually, Saints were 2-nil up in just two minutes of the opening half.

However, WOBSC responded as the match turned into a see saw affair with both teams continuing to score in rapid succession. WOBSC led down their guard when they made self-inflicted errors in their defence.

Saints’ highly rated youngster, Liam Hermanus, noticed this as he sliced past WOBSC’s defence to score a hat trick for his team. Nico Neetling similarly scored twice for Saints as they defeated WOBSC 6:4.

Full of confidence from their previous match, Saints went onto defeat Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) on Saturday via a 2:1 win. Damien Shutz and Fagen Hansen scored for Saints.

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) locked horns with BDO Wanderers. The latter continued their strong form this season with a robust display to secure a 4-nil victory against NUST. Francois Fuscher scored twice for BDO Wanderers.

On Sunday, WOBSC played NUST whom they convincingly beat 11:1. Siyabonga Martins and Dylan Finch each scored a hat-trick during the match.

Women’s Premier League

On Friday evening, the Saints Angels took on WOBSC in what was expected to be a game with an avalanche of goals.

It was however not the case, as the game ended in a 1-all draw with goals from Melissa Gillis and Analien Davin. Saints Angels later played DTS and the result was the same as their previous match.

The last game of the weekend saw Saints Angels battle it out against BDO Wanderers. It was a hard-hitting encounter, which was settled by Angels who walked away with a narrow 3:2 victory. Saints Angels’ Melissa Gillis scored twice for her team. Log tables for both the men’s and women’s Premier league:

The next round of fixtures takes place this weekend at the Windhoek High School’s hockey fields in Windhoek.



