Salt Essential IT wins Microsoft Partner of the Year thrice Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Salt Essential IT yesterday announced it has won of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. After winning three Diamond Arrow Awards at PMR in February 2020, and following their remote work solution empowering over 20 000 Namibian workers to work from home during the Covid-19 lockdown, Salt has again won the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Salt is honoured and proud to receive this prestigious Microsoft award for a third year in a row. With this award, Microsoft recognises our exceptional work supporting our mutual customers over the past year. The team at Salt strives to be ahead of the curve to challenge, empower and impact our customers to achieve their core business goals and objectives. We share this award with each of our valued customers, partners and Namibia at large;” said Sonja Coetzer, managing director of Salt Essential IT.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognises Microsoft partners who have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3 300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Salt was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Namibia and was awarded the Country Partner of the Year Award.

“It is an honour to recognise the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft.

“These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services and beyond. I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist.” “The Road to Cloud started with us in 1998, with the birth of Salt. Salt operates two Data Centres, and we are a fully licensed cloud service provider that paves the way with innovative new technologies and IT solutions in our markets, with our services as crucial elements, which allows your business to better serve your customers. Our solutions empower your employees to work better and faster from anywhere at any time. Our small group of Salties create meaningful business solutions on time and within budget. Last – but most definitely not least, to earn anything of value, you must be worth your Salt. To be worthy of our customers is what we strive for every day. Our business enables yours. Salt is Essential IT,” Coetzer concluded.

2020-07-14 09:03:43 | 20 hours ago