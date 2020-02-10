Samaria calls up 31-man squad for Chan preps Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Brave Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria called up a 31-member squad to report for camp today, which will see the training camp run until 21 March.

The camp is in preparation for this year’s African Nations Championship (Chan) finals slated for Cameroon from 4-26 April. Only 23 players will make the final squad for Chan 2020.

“We have a mixture of regulars and new faces and this is to say the national team is for everyone and it will push players not to be complacent but competitive which can only help us going forward,” stated Samaria.

The coach also indicated that the Fifa Normalisation Committee have been talking to sponsors and hopes they will come to the aid of the team, especially by assisting with logistics.

“The last time we reached to the regions and played a few preparatory matches in Mariental. If we can go out there again and play against regional teams, it will help and we can also maybe unearth some new talents as well,” he added.

The players are as follow: Goalkeepers: Kamaiyanda Ndisiro, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Calvin Spiegel, Charles Uirab and Immanuel Immanuel. Defenders: Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Rehabeam Mbango, Aprocius Petrus, Gregory Auchumeb, Larry Haraeb, Treasure Kauapirura, Johannes Mutunga and Erastus Ikeinge. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Wendell Rudath, Obrey Amseb, Gustav lsaack, Lywelyn Stanley, Absalom limbondi, Immanuel Heita, Marcel Papama, Mcartney Naweseb and Brendon Neibeb. Strikers: Elmo Kambindu, Panduleni Nekundi, Mapenzi Muwanei and Monis Omseb.

