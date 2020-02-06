Sanlam Coastal Marathon slated for Independence Day Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

The 2020 edition of the ever-growing annual Sanlam Coastal Marathon will this year take place on Independence Day, 21 March at Swakopmund. The popular race is expected to attract more than 1 000 participants who will compete in four categories, namely the 5km fun run/walk, and the 10km, 21km and 42.2km marathon.

“Our goal is to make the Sanlam Coastal Marathon the best in the country and every year we go out of our way to make the event bigger and better and improve on the shortcomings of the previous year,” said Sanlam marketing and communications manager Hilaria Graig.

Graig added: “This year, the marathon will be held over the Independence weekend, carrying through the theme of celebrating Namibia’s independence.”

The winners of the 42.2km marathon take home a cash prize of N$15 000 and achieve automatic participation in Africa’s only IAAF Gold Label status marathon, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon that takes place in October, which is fully covered by Sanlam.

Entry tickets are available online via EventsToday at www.today.com.na/events or via the PayToday app or at any Airtime City kiosk. Entry fees are N$30.00 for 5km, N$60.00 for 10km and N$100.00 for 21km and 42.2km. Closing date for entries is Tuesday, 17 March.

Participants will run the Swakopmund/Henties Bay route and at clearly indicated points turn around and end at the Pro-Ed Akademie in Swakopmund where the race starts. Number collection will take place at the Pro-Ed Akademie on Friday, 20 March from 15h00 until 18h00.

2020-02-06 08:20:50 | 15 hours ago