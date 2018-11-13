Sanlam invests N$3m in educational infrastructure

ONGWEDIVA – As part of its corporate social responsibility, Sanlam on Friday handed over renovated facilities to the Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School in the Ohangwena Region.

The facilities, which include a physical science and biology laboratories, computer laboratory and a library at the school, were renovated at a cost of N$3 million.

The facilities were renovated through the Blue Ladders Schools Programme, which is initiated as part of Sanlam’s 100 birthday celebration.

The renovation was done by trainees from the Eenhana Vocational Training Centre.

In addition to the renovation, Sanlam also donated 15 new computers to the school and also partnered with the University of Namibia (Unam) as well as the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) which donated over 1000 books to the school’s library.

The programme is aimed at addressing a variety of issues such as infrastructural development, learner, teacher and school management capacity building as well as creating lasting partnership and skills development at identified schools.

Speaking at the event, Sanlam Group CEO Tertius Stears said Sanlam particularly chose to invest in the education sector because education helps to increase people’s awareness of opportunities and scope for advancement.

“Sanlam takes cognizance of the fact that Namibia’s developmental backlog is immense and that it will take combined efforts of government, businesses and civil society to implement considered, focused and sustainable initiatives to improve the well-being of all sectors of our society,” said Stears.

Apart from the recent donation, Sanlam has been supporting several other projects in the areas of education, health and welfare, sport development and entrepreneurial development.

It has further supported students from disadvantaged backgrounds with assistance to pursue their tertiary education through the Sanlam bursary scheme.

