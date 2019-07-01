Sarel van Zyl elected as chairman of Bankers Association

WINDHOEK – FirstRand Namibia Chief Executive Officer Sarel van Zyl has assumed the chairmanship of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN), taking over from Standard Bank’s Vetumbuavi Mungunda. Van Zyl will serve for a year in the position, having assumed the position on April 1, 2019.

This position rotates annually among the heads of the current commercial banks. As part of this annual rotation, Esther Kali from Letshego now takes on the position of Vice-President. “On behalf of all the members of BAN, we thank Standard Bank and Mr. Mungunda for his professional and productive leadership as president of BAN over the past year,” said van Zyl. FNB Namibia will chair the various sub committees forming part of the BAN structure which includes Credit, Treasury, Human Resource, Accounting & Tax, Compliance, Legal, IT, Operational, and Public Relations.

The Bankers Association of Namibia was established in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act, as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country. BAN acts as a medium for communication with government, the Bank of Namibia as regulator, and other public bodies and authorities, by engaging with them on matters affecting the different activities of banks. Through the BAN, members deal with non-competitive issues that are of common interest.

