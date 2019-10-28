Savannah is ready to ignite her music career Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Namibian born Savannah Collins has recently begun an exciting new journey of pursuing

her music and art dreams, full time.

After returning home from her music studies in Cape Town, Savannah took time to write

and record new music. She has grown in leaps and bounds from the 16-year-old who took to the

stage for the first time and is fully dedicated to making her music and art a major success in Namibia and the world.

Savannah has had a successful 2018, starting with her Gondwana collection collaboration, where she shot her first music video, for her original song Namibia My Friend. Impressively, this song has reached over 70 000 views from its release in December 2018 and has left its mark as an influential song for Namibia .

Following this, Savannah proceeded to take home three gold medals in the Namibian Championships of Performing Arts, earlier this year for her original music and artwork that she entered and was also featured in the August edition of Flamingo in-flight magazine through all her achievements as a proud Namibian artist.

This ambitious and driven young musician is planning to hit the studio, to record her EP with brand new materials derived from emotions and life experience she has gained since her debut album Be Free was released in 2017. You can expect to see and hear a new

Savannah, with her homegrown sound, still rooted in the blues, growing through influences of country and soul.

Her blonde hair is all part of her new journey. “In life and music, reinvention and change are the keys to success,” she notes.

She will be performing at the Midgard Taste Festival on 2 November, with exciting local artists and

South African super band Freshly Ground. Last but not least, Savannah has truly explored all her talents and through art, she is expressing herself with her initiative called Pet Pawtraits. Her love of animals is turned into art, with clients in South Africa and her first piece being sent to New Zealand next month. Should you wish

to have your personalised Pawtrait, you can mail petpawtraitsnam@gmail.com.

For more on how to follow Savannah’s career you can find her music page on Facebook

2019-10-28 07:19:59 | 3 hours ago