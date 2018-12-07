Savannah releases new Holiday song for Gondwana

A year-end collaboration between Gondwana Collection Namibia and local musician Savannah Collins has resulted in a holiday themed song, Namibia my friend, being released this Sunday.

Savannah was chosen to write a tailor-made ‘holiday song’ for the Gondwana group, with listening appeal that reflects what Namibians hold so dear, whilst making you fall in love with this country all over again. At the same time, they aim to reach a global audience with its lyrics and happy melody, by painting a picture of our wide-open spaces and breathtaking features that have endeared Namibia to the world.

The 24-year-old singer/songer writer recently embarked on a ten-day journey on November 1 to 8 with a three-person team from Gondwana, her Daschund puppy ‘Minnie’ and Taylor acoustic guitar, to film certain areas in the south, to depict the striking landscapes whilst creating a compilation of song and image. The small team travelled to four destinations in the south of Namibia, whilst filming a music video that reflects the mood of the south, such as the long open gravel roads, Fish River Canyon, the Wild Horses of Aus, Lüderitz and more, incorporating four of the group’s premium lodges, including the ‘Desert Grace’ which opened on November 1.

Savannah went into studio last month with Wouter de Bruyn of ‘Groove Studios’ where she brought Namibia my friend to life. The video will be released on the Gondwana Collection YouTube page this Sunday, and will be available for purchase and download on iTunes and other popular platforms thereafter. Savannah with a twinkle in her eye, says she wrote the chorus of the song, whilst riding through the country on the back of Harley-Davidson.

“I looked at the beauty and nature around me, and the lyrics just came to me,” she adds.

Mentioning some of the highlights, Savannah says she had the privilege of playing her guitar at the edge of the Fish River Canyon, as well as standing amongst the Wild dessert horses, which was a very powerful experience, as she wrote about them in her song - “come take a walk with the wild horses, just let our souls run free.” One of Savanah’s main priorities is to create awareness and donations, through this video, for the wild horses of Namibia.





