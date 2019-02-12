SBS Namibia partners with local radio stations for scholarship give-aways

WINDHOEK - Southern Business School Namibia is giving radio listeners that want to pursue their education the chance to do just that. Two lucky winners can win scholarships on Fresh FM and Omulunga Radio.

The Fresh FM competition will provide one lucky winner with a full scholarship for a one-year Higher Certificate in any specialisation. The rules of the competition are to send a WhatsApp message to 0814132175, explaining why you think you deserve the prize.

The Omulunga Radio competition will provide one lucky winner with a half scholarship to the amount of N$6 000 towards a Higher Certificate, also in any specialisation. The money can only be spent at SBS for studies at SBS Namibia and to enter just send a WhatsApp message to the Omulunga Radio number, 0812013152, saying why you think you deserve the scholarship.

Radio Fresh FM and Omulunga Radio are expected to announce the winners on 4 March 2019.

Distance education at tertiary level is a way in which people can access high quality and Namibia Qualifications Authority-recognised courses from the comfort of their own homes, at times that are convenient for them.

SBS Namibia provides opportunities for people to study at their own pace, at their own convenience, ensuring it fits in with their lifestyle. The institution provides access to affordable and accredited qualifications to those people who want to improve themselves. There has been a major upswing in people enrolling in distance education as they see the possibilities for themselves and it is enabling them to reach their full potential.

“These competitions give the listeners and eager prospective students an opportunity to pursue their course of choice. I highly recommend participating,” said Albin Jacobs, Director of SBS Namibia.

