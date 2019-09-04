Scene of crime officer testifies in Outjo murder case

WINDHOEK - The scene of crime officer tasked with the investigation into the murder of 71-year-old Karl-Heinz Kossmann on farm Aasvöelkrans in the Outjo District on September 25, 2017 yesterday testified about the observations he made when he arrived at the farm.

Sergeant Asser Mbangu informed Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Orben Sibeya that he arrived at the farm about 90 minutes after he received a call about a shooting incident at a farm in the Outjo area.

Upon his arrival, he was met by one of the investigating officers and another male person he could identify, he said, and continued that the first things he observed at the scene was several “possible” bloodspots outside and inside the residence. He further explained that he could also see several broken droppers and spent cartridges.

When he went inside the house, he could further observe blood and bloody drag marks leading to what he was told was the bedroom of the deceased.

Mbangu also observed an open safe with several weapons in it as well as weapons scattered about the room and that the room which he was told was the office of the deceased was in disarray.

He then took out his camera and numbered markers and took photographs of the scene, Mbangu further informed the judge.

“I then collected the exhibits, like the cartridges, live bullets, pieces of wood among others and placed it in sealed forensic bags and then drove to Outjo Police Station where I booked them in,” the witness testified and continued: “The next morning I booked them out and took them to Otjiwarongo Police Station where I secured them in the safe.”

He went on to say that the exhibits were transported to the National Forensic Science Institute for DNA analysis together with DNA taken from the deceased and the accused, Johannes Katanga.

Katanga, 31, is accused of the murder and robbery of Kossmann. According to the indictment, Kossmann hired Katanga about two weeks before the incident and on the day in question Katanga fired various shots at the deceased with his (deceased’s) own firearm whereafter he tied his hands behind his back with wire and continued to assault him with sticks, stones and other unknown weapons.

As a result the deceased suffered a fractured sternum and 17 broken ribs and the accused then stole N$1 737, R95, a cellphone, one .38 Astra revolver, one 9mm PAR. Mauser pistol and magazine, 11 live bullets and two spent cartridges. He also tried to steal a DVD player, a brief case, body spray, recharge vouchers, USB, a disc player with amplifier and speakers, pliers, UPS, several live bullets of different caliber’, two laptops and one motor vehicle.

He however had to leave the loot behind when neighbouring farmers came to the rescue of the deceased after being alerted by another farmworker about shots being fired at the farmhouse.

He managed to flee on foot with the items first listed.

Several police officers involved in the investigation are still to testify.

Katanga is represented by Mwala Siambango on instructions of legal aid and the prosecution by Advocate Timo Itula. The trial continues today and Katanga remains in custody.

