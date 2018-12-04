Schlettwein announces PPP committee members

WINDHOEK – The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Committee, which will play a central role in the monitoring, evaluation, and implementation of PPPs, was yesterday announced by Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein. Economic analysts believe that PPPs could provide amicable solutions to infrastructure development and economic growth in the domestic economy that is struggling to rebound from a recession. The main purpose of PPPs is to leverage private capital for national infrastructure developments.

The newly appointed committee members are Ally Angula (chairperson), Nangula Uandja, Steve Galloway, James Myupe, Helen Amupolo, Annely Haiphene, and Michael Mukete. The seven committee members have been appointed to enforce the PPP Act, of which the regulations have been formerly gazetted, for a three-year period.

“PPPs are a relatively new concept, and we have to ensure we understand the risks attached to it…PPPs can go horribly wrong, and we must do all we can to prevent that. There are also hugely successful PPP stories,” said Schlettwein.

The minister continued that ‘low hanging fruit’ for possible PPPs include power generation (renewable), water provision (desalination), health services, transport solutions, housing, as well as malls and office complexes.

However, although the government stands to reap major benefits from PPPs, the applications and implementations of such options have thus far been limited.

At last month’s PPP Conference in Windhoek, Deputy Finance Minister, Natangwe Ithete, said an experienced consulting firm has been appointed to develop the toolkits (PPP standard bidding documents), in line with the existing laws and regulations of the country.

Ithete noted that in October, government signed a N$3,3 million grant agreement with the French Development Agency for in-depth PPP training curriculum for both the public and private sectors.

“Another important component that will be assisted by this grant funding is the identification of PPP candidate projects in the country, which will enable the country to take the best PPP projects to the market. The PPP unit has responded to stakeholders’ requests through regional PPP training, targeted at local authorities and regional councils.

“This is important, since the PPP Act is a central piece of legislation, and all public entities are covered under the Act. In addition, the PPP unit is in discussion with Nipam, the Development Bank of Namibia, and the SADC Development Finance Resource Centre to develop a curriculum for a PPP foundation course, and to deliver to both the public and private sectors,” said Ithete at the conference.

