Schlettwein attends African Development Group’s annual meetings

WINDHOEK – Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein is in Malabo in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to attend the 2019 and the 54th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank Group, as well as the 45th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund. The meetings started yesterday and ends tomorrow. At the annual engagement, Schlettwein is expected to attend various meetings of the Bureau of the Board of Governors, with the first sitting of this meeting scheduled to, amongst others, consider and approve the Report of the Standing Committee of the Board of Governors on the Conditions of Service for Elected Officers as well as the Report of the Steering Committee on the Election of the President and the Launching of the Central Africa Regional Integration Strategy Paper. Whilst the annual meetings are anticipated to culminate in the election of the Executive Directors, Schlettwein is also expected to attend the launch of the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI): Accelerating Africa’s Integration and Development through Digital Financial Inclusion.

2019-06-12 09:55:15 14 hours ago