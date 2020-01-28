Seaflower to resume operations this week Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

SWAKOPMUND – The Seaflower fishing company at Walvis Bay will most likely resume its operations on Friday.

This follows after operations at the fish processing facility were stopped last week Thursday due to a gas leakage.

Updating New Era about the incident, Seaflower CEO Adolf Burger yesterday said that the gas leaking forklifts will be fitted with the devices they are lacking to breakdown carbon monoxide.

“We are expecting the devices to arrive from South Africa tomorrow. Apart from that we have also invested in a device to monitor the gas levels inside our factory,” he said.

He added that this is an additional safety measure as all their forklifts operate on gas, as the factory is regarded as a food environment and in such an environment “you have to operate with gas,” Burger explained.

He added that the handheld devices will be carried by supervisors to detect problems as early as possible as they cannot compromise on employee safety.

Burger also confirmed that all employees that were hospitalised were released over the weekend and are expected to be back at work once the forklifts are fixed with the missing devices.

