Season opening long course swimming gala this weekend

WINDHOEK - The season opening Bank Windhoek long course swimming gala will take place this coming Friday and Saturday at the Western Suburbs swimming pool in Katutura. Over 120 participants have entered, culminating in 1002 splashes scheduled for the two-day event.

“This is always an adjustment for our swimmers as they go from training in indoor pools of approximately 25m to swimming galas in an outdoor 50m pool. Our coaches ensure that the swimmers are prepared as proper as possible but there is definitely still a sharp intake of breath with their first dive into the colder outside waters,” said Nicky McNamara, spokesperson for the Namibian Swimming Union (NASU).

“We had some amazing results from our swimmers over the short course season and expect the same from the long course season,” McNamara said.

Seven clubs will be taking part, including a swimmer from the Stones Water Polo Club, with participants ranging from eight to 60 years of age. Clubs participating are Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins (MAC) Swimming Club, Phoenix Swimming Academy, Stones Water Polo Club, Swakopmund Swimming Club and Oranjemund Swimming Club.

“We are again thankful to Bank Windhoek who joined us as sponsors for another season. Their contribution and assistance is truly valued,” McNamara said.

“Bank Windhoek is proud to be associated with NASU and the long course gala. Over the years, we have seen talent being developed to compete on international level. It fills us with pride that swimmers have competed, set records and won internationally, something all Namibians can be proud of,” said Bank Windhoek’s public relations manager André le Roux.



