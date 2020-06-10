Second children writing competition entries open Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

I am The Key Children Media is inviting entries from children between the ages of seven to 16 for the second Namibia Children Writing competition before 30 September.

This followed after a successful first writing competition award ceremony in 2019 and book launch of the three winning young authors of which Nantinda Grace (9) won in the Sub Junior Category with the story How Maria Becomes a Teacher.

Vogel Cherise Tamia (10) won with the story of The Gifted Girl in the Junior Category, while Movingoro Nguvitjita (13) won with the Olufuko Princess.

For the second writing competition themed Unleashing the creative potential of Namibian child, entry is still free and children are at liberty to choose their topics, in any Namibian language they are comfortable with and in the manner they would like to convey it.

Just like previous competition, drawings, photos or any other graphics are not allowed in the competition. Short stories should be submitted to iamthekey.info@gmail.com. I am The Key is still in negotiation with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to form a partnership in spreading the competition information to schools countrywide.

The winning prizes will be in five categories. The top three winners will win cash prizes, certificates and will also be given a chance to publish their books.

The organisation has also introduced other categories such as best supportive school, and the most supporting teacher so that the schools participate and support the learners.

The competition will be divided into three categories: Sub-junior (seven-nine years) to write 300-500 words; Junior (10 – 12 years) to write 500 -700 words, and Senior (13-16 years) to write 700 -1000 words.

The Namibian Children’s Writing Competition is initiated to promote literature in Namibia and to harness the creative potential of Namibian children. With this competition, children are going to benefit by enhancing their writing skills, winning cash prizes and a publishing contract with I am The Key Children Media.

I am The Key believes that the young participants in this competition will become writers in their rights and they will also become part of I am The Key Children Media by association and will be exposed to more fun, engaging as well as rewarding opportunities.

The second competition is spearheaded by Pinehas Nakaziko, who is currently the project manager of I am The Key Children Media. More information will be available via email: iamthekey.info@gmail.com.



