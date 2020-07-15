  • July 16th, 2020



Second Covid-19 death confirmed

Second Covid-19 death confirmed

Maria Amakali   Front Page News   Khomas
1,605
0

A 44-year-old man from Walvis Bay is the second coronavirus-positive person to die in Namibia, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula confirmed yesterday. 

According to Shangula, the victim, who was also a known diabetes patient, died at home on Saturday. He had visited the hospital on 7 July, where his blood was found to be high and he was stabilised. On 10 July, he visited a private doctor, where he was treated as an outpatient and sent home. 

A specimen was collected on the body on 11 July. “The results came back positive on the 13 July. Therefore, the case is classified as a Covid-19 related death and this brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in Namibia to two. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.” said Shangula. 

On Friday, the minister announced Namibia’s first Covid-19 death after a 45-year-old man from Walvis Bay died on 8 July after complaining of respiratory ailment.  Three positive cases and one recovery were confirmed yesterday. All cases were reported at Walvis Bay, which has become the epicentre of coronavirus in the country. 

“It is the first time in a while that we have recorded a single-digit positive case,” said Shangula.   The total confirmed cases in the country stand at 864, with 29 recoveries and 833 active cases. A total of 15 439 samples have been tested thus far, while there are 678 people in quarantine facilities.  – mamakali@nepc.com.na


Maria Amakali
2020-07-15 09:24:41 | 19 hours ago
