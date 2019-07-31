Second Henties Bay escapee re-arrested

SWAKOPMUND – A second trial-awaiting inmate, who escaped about two weeks ago from the Henties Bay holding cells, was re-arrested over the weekend in Swakopmund.

Crime-coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Sunday said that Joseph Ganaseb (24) who was part of the four escapees was arrested and charged for escaping from lawful custody.

Apart from Ganaseb, police also last week re-arrested Johny Nuseb (19). The other two suspects, Markus Tauxab (25) and Andreas David are still at large.

The four allegedly escaped from their cell by cutting the burglar bars of their cell door as well as some burglar bars of the roof with an unknown object.

The police are still appealing for assistance that could lead to the arrest of the remaining two prisoners. Iikuyu can be contacted at 0812464757 or Detective Warrant Officer Sakaria Shikalepo at 0812735662 or contact any nearest police station.

2019-07-31 06:43:53 1 days ago