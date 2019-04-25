Security guard accused of murder denied bail

RUNDU - Security guard Simon Nzamene Ngongo, 29, appeared for the murder of the Good Friday shooting that claimed the life of Likuranu Markus Siwarongo, 26, at a local club in Rundu in the wee hours of last Friday.

Ngongo was arrested after the post-mortem results indicated the deceased in the club shooting died of a shotgun wound. The guard was subsequently denied bail when he appeared on a charge of murder and attempted murder and for discharging a firearm in a public place.

The public prosecutor Steven Haradöeb objected to granting him bail as investigations are still in an infant stage and because of the seriousness of the offence committed as well as for his own safety, and that it will not be in the interest of the public or administration of justice that he be released on bail.

Haradöeb explained to the accused his rights to a formal bail application.

Two other accused arrested for the same shooting incident appeared on separate charges. Moses Kamberuka Mungenyu, 33, was denied bail when he appeared on a charge of attempted murder. According to the court he unlawfully, recklessly and negligently drove a car into the crowd of people who were fighting, with an intent to murder them and he bumped two victims. One of them is the security guard who only sustained minor injuries and John Chombo who sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

The third accused in the case, Linus Leonard Neumbo, 40, was charged for discharging a firearm in a public place and was granted bail of N$4 000.



